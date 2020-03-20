Second Harvest to host drive-thru food distribution event, offering grab-in-go meals for kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is trying to meet a need.
With precautions against the Coronavirus now taking place, people are uncertain of what the weeks ahead will look like.
Second Harvest wants to make sure that, despite the times, families still have food on their tables. The food bank will host a drive-thru food distribution event this weekend.
The food bank has a sign posted on the door asking people to refrain from going inside in an effort to keep germs from spreading.
Instead of people going inside and picking up food, Second Harvest will host a drive-thru food distribution event this weekend. It’s easy, people will stay inside their car with the windows up, pop their trunk, and a volunteer will place a box of food inside their car. Each car will receive one box and there will be no exceptions.
The food bank will begin passing out boxes at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. They'll continue while supplies last.
Volunteers have been working all week to box up the meals for Saturday’s event. If you’d like to volunteer with the food bank during these times, you do need to call their office at 912-236-6750. They’re asking that you please don’t just show up.
Second Harvest is also making sure students stay fed during these uncertain times. The food bank recently announced the following pickup sites in Chatham and Liberty counties:
America’s Second Harvest Food Bank is located at 2501 E President St, Savannah, GA 31404.
