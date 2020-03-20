State health officials investigating 45 new cases of coronavirus in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials announced on Friday that they are investigating 45 new cases of coronavirus in South Carolina.
The new cases include one in Charleston County, one in Berkeley County, one in Beaufort County, and two in Orangeburg County.
This brings the total number statewide to 125 cases in 25 counties, according to officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
New cases
- Aiken County: 1 new case
- Anderson County: 3 new cases
- Beaufort County: 1 new case
- Berkeley County: 1 new case
- Charleston County: 1 new case
- Clarendon County: 1 new case
- Darlington County: 1 new case
- Florence County: 1 new case
- Greenville County: 5 new cases
- Horry County: 2 new cases
- Kershaw County: 7 new cases
- Lexington County: 3 new cases
- Orangeburg County: 2 new cases
- Pickens County: 1 new case
- Richland County: 14 new cases
- Sumter County: 1 new case
“This will likely be an extended response and we want people to be prepared for more cases to occur and to continue to listen to and follow recommendations from public health officials,” Bell said.
Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings.
South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items (i.e. doorknobs and rails), and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.
