Temporary library cards available for Beaufort Co. residents to access digital resources

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Library System is offering a 30-day temporary card to all county residents so they can utilize digital resources available through the library system.
Digital resources include downloadable audiobooks, eBooks, music and digital magazines through services such as Hoopla Digital, the cloudLibrary and Flipster.
Temporary cards are available to any current Beaufort County resident or property owner (ages 18+) who does not already have a card. When the libraries have resumed normal operations, temporary cardholders will need to visit the library locations to complete the application process and to receive their physical library card.
If a resident has an existing library card but it has become inactive, they are encouraged to contact the library by completing the Contact Us form on the library’s website.
