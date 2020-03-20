United Way providing grab-and-go meals for students in Liberty County

LIBERTY CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire's Backpack Buddy program is providing Liberty County students with meals while schools are closed.
All children in Liberty County who are 18 years of age and younger can receive free meals. They do not have to be enrolled in the Liberty County School System.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided in bags. Organizers ask that parents provide the number of children in their household when picking up these meals.
“So basically we worked together with the Liberty County School System, got together a busing route as well as getting food to every single school site and so that should accommodate a majority of the students in our local area that need food,” said Jennifer Darsey, Area Director, Liberty County United Way.
Those that stop by will not need to enter the school building for pickup. Families will be able to drive or walk up to designated areas to pick up these meals.
The event continues Friday, March 20 at schools and bus stops in Liberty County from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Check the following links for more:
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.