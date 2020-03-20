YMCA providing childcare to critical professionals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The YMCA of Coastal Georgia announced dedicated childcare services for critical professionals working to fight COVID-19.
Critical professionals are considered those working the front line to protect, treat, diagnose and help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The YMCA of Coastal Georgia as partnered with the following hospitals and agencies, to serve their employees:
- Memorial Health
- City of Savannah Police Department
- St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System
- Savannah Fire Department
- Effingham Hospital
- Chatham County Sherriff’s Department
- Winn Army Community Hospital
- Chatham County Police Department
- Liberty Regional Hospital
- Chatham Emergency Services
- Southeast Georgia Health System
- Bryan County Emergency Services
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Bryan County Sheriff’s Department
- Expert Urgent Care (Richmond Hill)
- Bryan County Police Department
- Liberty County Police Department
- Bryan County Fire Department
- Liberty County Fire Department
- Bulloch County Sheriff’s Department
- Hinesville Police Department
- Bulloch County EMS
- Hinesville Fire Department
- Statesboro Police & Fire Department
- Glynn County Police Department
- Glynn County Fire Department
- Glynn County Sheriff’s Department
- McIntosh County Sheriff’s Department
- Darien Police Department
- City of Darien Fire Department
- Tybee Island Police and Fire
- City of Pooler Public Health(Fire & Police)
“This is an extraordinarily challenging time for our community unlike anything we have ever experienced. The impact of school closures and the growing demand on our medical professionals and first responders is a great concern in our community. The Y wants to make sure medical professionals and those on the front lines don’t have to worry about childcare and know that their children are in a safe place as they care for a growing number of our loved ones during this difficult time,” shared Joel Smoker, President and CEO of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. “The Y exists to serve the greatest needs in the communities we share and we are pivoting our services to do our part during these unprecedented times.”
The YMCA of Coastal Georgia is working closely with these community partners to share the registration information with their top priority employees through their Human Resources Departments.
Staff are working with DECAL and the Department of Public Health to ensure the health and safety of both the children in the program and the staff who are working to care for them.
