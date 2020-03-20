YMCA providing childcare to critical professionals

“This is an extraordinarily challenging time for our community unlike anything we have ever experienced. The impact of school closures and the growing demand on our medical professionals and first responders is a great concern in our community. The Y wants to make sure medical professionals and those on the front lines don’t have to worry about childcare and know that their children are in a safe place as they care for a growing number of our loved ones during this difficult time,” shared Joel Smoker, President and CEO of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. “The Y exists to serve the greatest needs in the communities we share and we are pivoting our services to do our part during these unprecedented times.”