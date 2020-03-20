Beginning of the weekend starts dry but could end wet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Spring Equinox is tonight just before midnight; however, it’s feeling more like the middle of May. Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport hit 88° which was two degrees shy of a record. We’ve got strong High pressure off our coast, which will keep us toasty through Saturday.
A modest sea breeze will keep our islands about 10 degrees cooler. Daybreak Friday expect low to middle 60s with some patchy dense fog and highs approaching 90° in may cities away from the beaches. I'm forecasting 87°; the record is 90°.
Saturday we’ll be tracking a cold front that’ll most likely push through in the evening or overnight with a slight chance of rain, but the best chances should come Sunday as deeper moisture associated with an upper disturbance moves into the area. A few thunderstorms are also possible Sunday, especially in Georgia; we’ll keep a close eye on whether there’s severe potential, which looks low right now.
Saturday will still be warm ahead of the cold front in the middle 80s.
We’ll have a bit of unsettled weather to begin the week with clouds and temperatures more seasonable this time of year with low to middle 70s and a 40% chance of rain.
Tuesday more sunshine and that should be the tune through the end of the week with temperatures once again steadily climbing towards 90°.
