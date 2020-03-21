Body of Army specialist returning home to Vidalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a heartbreaking night Friday for one Vidalia family.
They gathered at the cargo area at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport to meet an airplane that brought home the remains of their fallen soldier, 23-year-old Freddy Delacruz, Jr.
The Army specialist was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team at Ft. Hood, Texas. Saturday, Killeen police found him dead along with another man and woman in an apartment off post.
Delacruz’s commander called him an outstanding trooper. And he said, “Each of us in the battalion is grateful for having known him and we collectively grieve his loss.”
He’s sending his deepest, heartfelt condolences to Delacruz’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. No arrests have been made in the case.
