Details of Georgia Southern Athletic Director Jared Benko’s contract

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Jared Benko was named as Georgia Southern’s next Director of Athletics on March 5. He officially begins his new position on April 1.
Through an open records request, WTOC has obtained Benko’s contract with Georgia Southern, which was signed on March 4. The contract is for one year, ending on March 31, 2020. His annual base salary is $292,000.
The contract also includes a courtesy vehicle from the school that is insured by Georgia Southern. In the event that a vehicle is not available, he will receive an additional $6,000.
Benko will receive an annual membership at Forest Heights Country Club, but personal expenses are not covered by the school. Any charges that “relate to the AD’s official duties at the university” can be reimbursed up to $2,000.
Benko’s contract also includes some academic incentives. If GSU receives the full 100 percent of the Academic Unit Revenue Distribution from the Sun Belt Conference from the NCAA in the spring/summer, Benko will receive an additional $4,5000. IF the department average GPA of the student-athletes is a 3.0 or above for the spring and fall semesters encompassed, Benko will receive $2,500.
If any Eagles teams are named Sun Belt Conference Champion or Co-Champion, appear in a bowl game, or NCAA post-season championships (limited to one incentive per team), his bonuses are as followed:
- Football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball & baseball: $2,500
- All other sports: $1,250 (not exceeding $5,000)
Both bonuses will be paid within 60 days. These bonuses won’t be rewarded if the school is involved in any level 1 or level 2 NCAA violation and is disciplined by the NCAA.
Benko will have a hire to make as soon as he begins the job, as Georgia Southern men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington resigned to take the JMU job.
