DHEC receives National Strategic Stockpile for COVID-19 response

“U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 59th Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, and U.S. Air National Guard Airmen with the 169th Logistics Readiness Squadron, South Carolina National Guard, loaded the personal protective equipment and other supplies on March 20 to be transported and distributed to all 46 counties in South Carolina. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, local and state agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state,” U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Tim Andrews said.