Gov. McMaster issues order to extend state’s income tax deadline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - Governor Henry McMaster took additional actions to enhance the state’s response to COVID-19’s impact to South Carolina.
In a release Saturday, Gov. McMaster urged construction contractors and others in the skilled trade industry to donate whatever personal protective equipment they can spare to healthcare professionals and state agencies in the greatest need, including respirator masks commonly used in construction settings.
The governor also issued Executive Order 2020-12, which directs the Department of Revenue to waive additional regulations in order to allow restaurants to include sealed containers of beer and wine for curbside pickup or “to-go” orders only.
This waiver does not authorize or apply to open containers or delivery services.
The governor also extended the state’s income tax deadline to July 15th, which is the new federal income tax deadline. Other state taxes will remain delayed until June 1st, as previously ordered.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.