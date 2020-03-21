Helping Savannah’s service industry amidst coronavirus outbreak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -As fears of COVID-19 sweep through the nation, many workers face indefinite furloughs with no end in sight.
While some states have totally shut down restaurants and bars, Georgia has not. Even though businesses remain open despite some slight alterations, many workers in the service industry are finding themselves working open to close shifts serving few, if any, customers. Servers in Georgia are often paid a minimum wage of $2.13 an hour, and very few ever see an actual paycheck.
Even though we’re all facing difficult financial times, there is a way for you to help out your favorite service worker or restaurant employee, whether they wait on you regularly, cook the food you eat or clean the dish you dine on.
