Hilton Head Island Town Council calls emergency meeting

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) -The town council on Hilton Head Island called an emergency meeting on Saturday to vote on three emergency ordinances.
The council also voted down a motion that would allow the public to make comments.
The council voted to pass an emergency ordinance to allow video and teleconference Town Council meetings. They also authorized the towing vehicles parked on public roads and right-always. On Friday they also authorized towing of anyone parked at public beaches, which were closed effective on Saturday through 60 days barring any drastic changes. They also voted for the emergency ordinance to delay the collections of business license fees and local hospitality tax.
Each council member got to speak and express their concerns Councilman Mark Grant said they need to figure out how to help people that work and rely on checks that they aren’t getting right now.
“We can’t just sit back and lock everything up and then expect things to be peaceful," the councilman said. "Because as a government, and we’re saying that this is an emergency. Emergency doesn’t mean shut down. Emergency also means how do we help our local citizens?”
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says that they have increased patrols on public beaches since they are now closed, but aren’t actively kicking people off those public beaches unless it is a group of more than three.
