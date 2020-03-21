Hinesville declares State of Emergency due to COVID-19

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Hinesville declared a local State of Emergency on Friday due to COVID-19.
The City Manager will activate emergency operations and city employees will work remotely from home.
All gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys and arcades will close. All bars and nightclubs are also ordered to close.
Restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments can remain open as long as they are only serving customers through delivery service, drive-through, or take out.
Funerals with a gathering of more than 10 mourners are encouraged to conduct graveside service only.
The City also recommends suspension of in-church services.
The State of Emergency takes affect at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.
