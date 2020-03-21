Mark Byington leaving Georgia Southern to be next head coach at James Madison University

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington is leaving the program.
Byington will be the next head at James Madison University in Virginia. JMU made the announcement on Friday.
He spent seven years at the helm of the Georgia Southern men's basketball program, where he led the Eagles to a 131-97 record. He was also the first GS coach to win 20 or more games in three consecutive seasons - his final three in Statesboro - in more than 30 years.
"I am extremely excited to be the next basketball coach at James Madison University," Byington said in a statement. "I want to thank President Alger, Charlie King and Jeff Bourne for trusting me to lead an exciting time for James Madison basketball. I feel it's one of the best jobs in the Mid-Atlantic and I'm looking forward to winning immediately."
Byington is a Virginia native.
