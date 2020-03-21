Richmond Hill recommending businesses use social distancing standards

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Richmond Hill is recommending all local businesses voluntarily adhere to the social distancing standards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At this time, the following are voluntary directives, but the City is strongly urging all local businesses that are choosing to remain open to adhere and follow the current CDC recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments where food is served should REDUCE SEATING CAPACITY BY 50% for dine-in services and may continue preparing and offering food and drink to customers via delivery service, drive-through or take-out.
- Tables and booths at such indoor and outdoor eating and drinking establishments should also be 6 feet apart and occupied by 6 people or fewer.
- All gyms and fitness centers should also LIMIT OCCUPANCY BY 50% and deep clean equipment with high frequency.
The City encourages those at high risk and the elderly to please stay home. Events of any size should also be in adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations.
The City has also set up a resource page for all things pertaining to coronavirus.
