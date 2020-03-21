S.C. Governor: Shelter in place order ‘not under consideration’ at this time

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - As states around the country combat the potential community spread of COVID-19, state leadership continues to develop varying actions to defeat the pandemic.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster took to Twitter Saturday to update citizens on the Palmetto State’s plans to stop coronavirus. The Governor says a ‘Shelter in Place’ order, similar to what California enacted earlier this week, is not under consideration at this time.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide shelter-in-place order Thursday evening. South Carolina DHEC officials have confirmed 125 positive cases across the state.
