SCCPSS staff member one of four diagnosed with coronavirus in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah-Chatham Public School System confirms that a staff member at Beach High School has tested positive for coronavirus.
SCCPSS says that students and staff are not considered a risk at this time based on the date of the patient’s symptoms.
The Georgia Department of Public Health now reports 555 cases in the state. 20 have died.
That’s 48 more confirmed since noon. There are 4 cases confirmed in Chatham County now.
Outside of Atlanta, Dougherty County has the highest number of cases at 47.
More than 3,600 Georgians have been tested.
Stay with WTOC as we work to bring the latest to this breaking story.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.