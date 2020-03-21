Second Harvest feeds thousands impacted by coronavirus fears

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -People across the country are stocking up on food items, supplies and more. However with recent layoffs due to COVID-19, some families may find it hard to put food on the table.
Here at home, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia spent their Saturday handing out boxes of fresh produce, chicken and canned goods to thousands of people in need. This food distribution looked a little different than other ones the food bank has done.
In order to practice social distancing and keep staff, volunteers, and residents from interacting too much, the food bank had families stay in their cars. Drivers opened their trunks so volunteers could load up their cars with food.
Executive Director Mary Jane Crouch says they began planning this event and more just a couple weeks ago.
“We knew what was going on in the community, said Crouch. "Especially when St. Patrick’s Day was canceled, we knew that was going to impact a lot of people in our community that are in the hospitality industry, as well as the peripheral people that connect to those that aren’t going out and spending their money in those stores and things so we knew we needed to go do something.”
Many community leaders were also there lending a hand like Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, Garden City Mayor Don Bethune, Chief Roy Minter, and Congressman Buddy Carter.
“This is Savannah at it’s best," said Congressman Carter. "This is America at it’s best. Everybody pulling together, everybody helping each other and that’s what we have to remeber during these most difficult times. Let’s face it, this is something none of us have ever experienced in our lives and what you see is people coming together, you see volunteers. You see people working together to make sure that we’re taking care of our own.”
Second Harvest says some residents were parked outside of the food bank hours before the event even started. But residents who waited in line for it say they were grateful for a helping hand during this hard time.
"We feel really blessed and grateful"
“I think it’s wonderful what they’re doing, and helping out people that need help. you know?”
Second Harvest says they plan to have more drive-thru food distributions like this one in the future.
Their next event will be a “Grab N Go” breakfast and lunch food distribution Monday morning in both Chatham and Liberty counties for children 18 years and younger.
