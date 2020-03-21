South Carolina Democratic Party updates county party conventions in response to coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Democratic Party released new information regarding scheduling updates on county conventions in response to COVID-19.
Officials with the South Carolina Democratic Party say 33 counties have not yet had their convention.
“To ensure the health and safety of all participants, these remaining conventions will be held remotely either via Telephone Town Hall (Teleconventions) or Mail-in Ballot. County parties may decide which remote environment works best for their county,” according to the statement.
Teleconventions will now be held between April 6 and April 25. Participants will be able to vote for delegates to the state convention and for county party leaders on their telephone keypad.
According to the release, mail-in ballots will be mailed by April 13 and must be postmarked for return by April 25.
County Parties choosing this method must allow for individuals to file to run for county party office and delegate/alternate to the state convention with the county party by April 8, 2020. Filing may be done by email.
Officials say the remainder of its delegate selection process will not change and State Convention delegates who are interested in becoming a delegate to the National Convention must file with the SCDP by April 30.
National Delegates will be elected at the State Convention.
“County Conventions are an essential step in our National Delegate selection process and electing our local Democratic Party leaders. The South Carolina Democratic Party will continue to publicize updates on scheduling changes in relation to the coronavirus situation in South Carolina,” according to a statement.
