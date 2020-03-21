Total of deaths remain at 14 reported in Ga. due to COVID-19, state has 507 positive cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health says the total number of deaths in the state remained the same overnight, but confirmed cases of COVID-19 went up.

Total of deaths remain at 14 reported in Ga. due to COVID-19, state has 507 positive cases
Coronavirus update (Source: KCBD Graphic)
March 21, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT - Updated March 21 at 12:45 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health says the total number of deaths in the state remained the same overnight, but confirmed cases of COVID-19 went up.

Officials say the total number of deaths in the state remains at 14, but Georgia now has 507 confirmed cases, up from 485 cases as of 7 p.m. Friday.

The latest numbers were released at 12 p.m. Saturday with the next update at 7 p.m.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed cases by the numbers:

BY COUNTY:

Fulton-92

Bartow-56

Cobb-49

Dougherty-46

DeKalb-37

Gwinnett-23

Cherokee-17

Lee-14

Clayton-11

Clarke-10

Fayette-9

Richmond-9

Floyd-8

Carroll-7

Coweta-7

Lowndes-7

Hall-6

Henry-6

Newton-4

Forsyth-3

Gordon-3

Paulding-3

Polk-3

Troup-3

Baldwin-2

Chatham-2

Columbia-2

Early-2

Glynn-2

Laurens-2

Peach-2

Pickens-2

Spalding-2

Sumter-2

Terrell-2

Worth-2

Barrow-1

Bibb-1

Charlton-1

Dawson-1

Douglas-1

Effingham-1

Heard-1

Houston-1

Lamar-1

Lincoln -1

Miller-1

Monroe-1

Muscogee-1

Oconee-1

Randolph-1

Rockdale-1

Tift-1

Turner-1

Whitfield-1

Unknown-31

*Based on patient county of residence when known

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.