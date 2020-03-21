Total of deaths remain at 14 reported in Ga. due to COVID-19, state has 507 positive cases

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health says the total number of deaths in the state remained the same overnight, but confirmed cases of COVID-19 went up.
Officials say the total number of deaths in the state remains at 14, but Georgia now has 507 confirmed cases, up from 485 cases as of 7 p.m. Friday.
The latest numbers were released at 12 p.m. Saturday with the next update at 7 p.m.
Here is a breakdown of confirmed cases by the numbers:
BY COUNTY:
Fulton-92
Bartow-56
Cobb-49
Dougherty-46
DeKalb-37
Gwinnett-23
Cherokee-17
Lee-14
Clayton-11
Clarke-10
Fayette-9
Richmond-9
Floyd-8
Carroll-7
Coweta-7
Lowndes-7
Hall-6
Henry-6
Newton-4
Forsyth-3
Gordon-3
Paulding-3
Polk-3
Troup-3
Baldwin-2
Chatham-2
Columbia-2
Early-2
Glynn-2
Laurens-2
Peach-2
Pickens-2
Spalding-2
Sumter-2
Terrell-2
Worth-2
Barrow-1
Bibb-1
Charlton-1
Dawson-1
Douglas-1
Effingham-1
Heard-1
Houston-1
Lamar-1
Lincoln -1
Miller-1
Monroe-1
Muscogee-1
Oconee-1
Randolph-1
Rockdale-1
Tift-1
Turner-1
Whitfield-1
Unknown-31
*Based on patient county of residence when known
