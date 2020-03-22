Chatham Co. Commission Chariman declares state of emergency

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) -Chairman Al Scott signed a resolution on Sunday officially declaring a state of emergency in Chatham County.
That resolution calls for the immediate closure of all indoor recreation, fitness and entertainment facilities. All restaurants will reduce inside seating capacity by half and make sure that seating is spaced to ensure six feet of distance. The resolution says that if they are unable to achieve that, they are ordered to close.
Chatham Area Transit remains operational. Residents are encouraged to use public transit only when necessary.
That resolution also includes the following:
- All houses of worship shall strive for social distancing and density reduction. They are encouraged to use social media and video outlets to broadcast worship services.
- To the extent feasible, it is encouraged that citizens not congregate in groups larger than 10 at any location except in an authorized, official government capacity.
- It is encouraged that all citizens of Chatham County limit travel outside of Chatham County as much as possible.
- Any person showing symptoms recognized by the CDC as indicators of COVID-19 shall refrain from entering public buildings, restaurants, shops, public transportation facilities and all other areas where the public ingresses or egresses. Such person should seek medical attention and follow the directions of their Primary Care Physician until given clearance to return to public interaction.
These guidelines will remain in effect until April 22nd or shall be terminated along with the termination of Governor Kemp’s State of Emergency.
