Cooler Sunday with evening showers!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures fall into the low to mid 60s at daybreak after a front moved through overnight. The afternoon will be much cooler with highs only near 70 degrees, which is near average for this time of the year.
Tybee Island Tides: 0.7′ 1:51AM | 7.7′ 7:47AM | 1.2′ 2:16PM
Scattered showers and even an embedded thunderstorm or two will be possible during the late afternoon into Sunday evening. The severe threat is low, but pockets of heavier rain and a few lightning strikes will be possible.
Monday morning starts out in the upper 50s to lower 60s with an isolated shower or two, but our commute in to work shouldn’t be slowed down due to weather. Warmer weather returns during the afternoon with highs back near 80 degrees along with a chance for showers Monday afternoon into the evening.
Above-average (72°) heat sticks around all week long with highs in the 80s. There is a good chance that Savannah will set a new record high on Friday and possibly Saturday. Friday’s record is 86° set in 2011 with a forecast in the upper 80s. Saturday’s record is 89° set in 1907 with a forecast in the upper 80s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
