Ebenezer Middle School employee tests positive for COVID-19

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County School District confirms that an employee at Ebenezer Middle School has tested positive for coronavirus.
In a statement posted to the school district’s Facebook page Sunday, they believe no one has had contact with the individual for quite some time, therefore reducing the chance for exposure.
As of Saturday night, The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 555 cases in the state and 20 have deaths.
More than 3,600 Georgians have been tested.
