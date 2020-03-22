Georgia Southern football issues “quarantine combine” challenge

Think your child has what it takes to hang with the Georgia Southern football team?

Georgia Southern Football "Quarantine Combine" (Source: Georgia Southern Athletics)
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Think your child has what it takes to hang with the Georgia Southern football team? On Twitter, they’ve created the “Quarantine Combine”, which is like a virtual NFL combine, but for kids.

The account posted a video of Hudson and Cooper Benko, sons of incoming Athletic Director Jared Benko, doing the challenge.

To enter, put your children through the combine events and record it.

  • 10-yard-dash
  • Shuttle run
  • Vertical jump
  • Broad jump
  • Hand measurment
  • Wingspan measurment
  • Height
  • Catching drills (optional)
  • Throwing drills (optional)
  • Field goal kicking drills (optional)

Tweet your video to the official Georgia Southern football Twitter account by Wednesday, March 25 at 8:00 P.M.

