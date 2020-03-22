Georgia Southern football issues “quarantine combine” challenge

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Think your child has what it takes to hang with the Georgia Southern football team? On Twitter, they’ve created the “Quarantine Combine”, which is like a virtual NFL combine, but for kids.
The account posted a video of Hudson and Cooper Benko, sons of incoming Athletic Director Jared Benko, doing the challenge.
To enter, put your children through the combine events and record it.
- 10-yard-dash
- Shuttle run
- Vertical jump
- Broad jump
- Hand measurment
- Wingspan measurment
- Height
- Catching drills (optional)
- Throwing drills (optional)
- Field goal kicking drills (optional)
Tweet your video to the official Georgia Southern football Twitter account by Wednesday, March 25 at 8:00 P.M.
