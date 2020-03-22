Hinesville businesses impacted by state of emergency

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) -Several cities and counties across the state of Georgia issued a state of emergency in response to COVID-19.
The City of Hinesville’s state of emergency took effect on Saturday afternoon.
Empty parking lots and store closure signs are not your normal Sunday in Hinesville.
“It was definitely a change for everybody.”
Gyms, stores, movie theatres and other entertainment venues must close starting now until April 5th.
The State of Emergency allows restaurants to stay open as long as they can provide customers take-out or delivery options.
“We’re trying to make sure that we’re 50/50 both ways, with people being safe but yet businesses are still allowed to operate,” said Lieutenant David Guy with Hinesville Police.
Lt. David Guy has been making sure businesses are following the order. He’s saying he’s seen a lot of cooperation.
One of those businesses staying open is The Gyros Shop, off Oglethorpe Highway.
The co-owner says while foot traffic is down, delivery orders are coming in hot.
“Walmart and Kroger are running out of chicken, turkey and deli meats," said co-owner Umang Desai. "There’s nothing that you can eat.”
Desai believes people will start to want other food options.
"Are we going to eat canned food for the next possibly a month or two?"
Customers are also rolling with the changes like Curtis Wilmont who goes to the Waffle House every day for his coffee.
“Everybody has got to do their part, you know, being safe,” says Wilmont.
If a business is found not in compliance, Hinesville Police say a warning will be issued.
Fines and violations will be determined by city leaders.
