Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's largest public university says it has quarantined 18 students living in a campus dormitory after one of them tested positive for the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said Saturday the number of coronavirus infections statewide has exceeded 170. Three people have died. The University of South Carolina issued a statement Saturday saying the students would remain isolated “pending further investigation.” It said administrators learned Friday night that a student living in a residence hall on the Columbia campus had tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, the governor has extended the deadline for filing state income taxes until July 15. That's the same date that federal income taxes are now due.