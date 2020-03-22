McIntosh County declares State of Emergency due to COVID-19

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Board of Commissioners has declared a local State of Emergency due to COVID-19.
Restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments can remain open as long as they are only serving customers through delivery service, drive-through, or take out.
Faith bases gathering such as funerals, weddings and regular church services are suspended until further notice.
The general public is encouraged to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.
The State of Emergency takes effect on Sunday, March 22, and goes until April 5.
