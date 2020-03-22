One arrested in East Henry Lane homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say one person is in custody after a shooting on East Henry Lane.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on East Henry Lane on Sunday morning to find an unresponsive person with gunshot wounds.
The subject was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Kahiri Heyward was arrested and charged with murder after further investigation.
Officers say there are no other suspects outstanding in this case and appears to be an isolated incident.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.