One arrested in East Henry Lane homicide

Savannah Police say one person is in jail after investigating a shooting on East Henry Lane Sunday.

One arrested in East Henry Lane homicide
Savannah Police say one person is in jail after investigating a shooting on East Henry Lane Sunday. (Source: WTOC)
March 22, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 3:13 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say one person is in custody after a shooting on East Henry Lane.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on East Henry Lane on Sunday morning to find an unresponsive person with gunshot wounds.

The subject was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Kahiri Heyward was arrested and charged with murder after further investigation.

Officers say there are no other suspects outstanding in this case and appears to be an isolated incident.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.