Seed Church invites parishioners to worship through car radio

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -With churches across the country shifting to putting their services online to protect members from COVID-19, one church here at home is encouraging members to bring themselves and their cars to church on Sunday.
The pastors of Seed Church say just because they can’t gather in a building together doesn’t mean they can’t still worship in another way. All they had to do is get in the car and turn on the radio.
“Being together is biblical and it’s great," said Aleta Spence-Gomez, a member of the church. "The bible says do not put aside coming together as a group and as a family. So, this to me is a creative way for us to continue to do that.”
Gomez lives in Honduras.
She says she travels to Savannah around this time every year and says COVID-19 wasn't stopping her from worshiping with her church family.
“It’s a chance for me to be with my family," she said. "This is a part of my family. And I can still comply with the law and still be a part of the family and worship.”
Seed Church off Chatham Parkway held their first-ever “Drive-In” church services at 9 and 11 a.m.
Pastors Kempie and Lisa Womble say they also stream services online but wanted to find a way to celebrate with their members using the radio and practice social distancing.
“Yes, you can do that at home but what better way for the church to show that they’re the church than to come together? And celebrate together and worship together but still maintain their distance, so this was the best way to do it," said Kempie and Womble. "So it’s really cool, they’re honking their horns for amen, they’re standing in front of cars for praise and worship, some are hanging out of their sunroofs, whatever way it’s happen but we still get to come together as the Body of Christ and celebrate who God is.”
And during this time of uncertainty, Pastor Womble says they hope the church can be a light shining in the dark.
The Seed Church says they’ll continue to do drive-in services each Sunday until the threat of COVID-19 is gone.
