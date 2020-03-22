Statesboro Mayor calls for closure of non-essential businesses

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Statesboro will force many businesses to change how they serve customers or close their doors completely to stop the spread of COVID-19 starting at midnight on Sunday.
Statesboro’s mayor stopped short of ordering residents to shelter in place, but he called for all non-essential businesses to close to help stop the spread of the virus.
In a called meeting, Mayor Jonathan McCollar brought forward an executive order that called for businesses to close and for no gatherings larger than 10 people. He explains it excludes grocery stores and restaurants, hospitals and doctors offices, certain retail shops and government buildings.
It also requires restaurants to close eating areas and serve “take out” orders only. Councilmember Phil Boyum questioned if a lengthy mandated closure would hurt small businesses and especially employees. The mayor countered that business can rebuild, lives can’t be reclaimed.
“When you’re in a town the size of Statesboro and 29 doctors reach out to you and talk about the ramifications that this not only will have on our healthcare system but also on our economy as well, we’ve got to do something,” said Mayor McCollar.
The city had already posted noticed that city hall will be closed starting Monday, even as staff will still be inside working.
Mayor and Council settled on a 15 day period and they will revisit it at the end of that time. That executive order can be read below.
