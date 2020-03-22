Total of deaths at 23 reported in Ga. due to COVID-19, state has 600 positive cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health says both the total number of deaths and confirmed cases of COVID-19 have risen in the state.

March 22, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 12:22 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health says both the total number of deaths and confirmed cases of COVID-19 have risen in the state.

Officials say there are 23 total number of deaths in the state and 600 confirmed cases, up 45 cases as of 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Coastal Health District says there are 9 confirmed cases in our area:

Chatham: 4

Glynn: 3

Effingham: 2

The latest numbers were released at 12 p.m. Sunday with the next update at 7 p.m.

