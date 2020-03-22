Total of deaths at 23 reported in Ga. due to COVID-19, state has 600 positive cases

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health says both the total number of deaths and confirmed cases of COVID-19 have risen in the state.
Officials say there are 23 total number of deaths in the state and 600 confirmed cases, up 45 cases as of 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Coastal Health District says there are 9 confirmed cases in our area:
Chatham: 4
Glynn: 3
Effingham: 2
The latest numbers were released at 12 p.m. Sunday with the next update at 7 p.m.
