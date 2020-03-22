Wamer weather returns, record highs possible this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A wedge of cooler air has temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s north of I-16, but its still in the 70s in Georgia closer to the state line of Florida. Cloud cover continues this evening with showers moving off to the northeast, mainly west of I-95. These showers won’t produce much in the way of accumulations.
Tybee Island Tides: 8.3' 7:55PM | 1.3' 2:33AM | 8.4' 8:26AM
Overnight, patchy fog will develop with morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Monday will be a warmer day with temperatures returning to the lower 70s by lunchtime and highs near 80 degrees. A few isolated showers are possible, but most of us will remain dry.
A warm front lifts north on Tuesday, presenting a chance for isolated showers with highs once again in the lower 80s. Heat builds throughout the week with record breaking highs possible by the end of the week, specifically Friday and Saturday. Friday’s record is 86° set in 2011 and Saturday’s record is 89° set in 1907. Our forecast high for both afternoons is near 90°.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
