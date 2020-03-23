Community mourns loss of Richmond Hill coach

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Hard decisions are being made now that the coronavirus is spreading in our state and country. Some of the hardest include funerals and memorials.
Many people gathered in Richmond Hill to celebrate the life of the high school basketball coach. Coach Steven Williams died in a car crash Thursday night on Highway 17.
Following the memorial Monday at the Timber Trail Recreation Center, Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter said not only was Coach Williams an influential part of the community, but even during this unprecedented time he said the community showed up and showed out.
Mayor Carpenter said though the CDC is recommending social distancing, Coach Williams was an important part of the community. He says Coach Williams was not only a great coach, but a great family man and a great part of the Richmond Hill High School athletics program.
"Coach Williams was a very important part of the community and our high school. We understand the need to mourn, but in these very challenging times, we are simply asking people to follow the CDC guidelines and social distancing, protocols that are now out there,” Mayor Carpenter said.
Mayor Carpenter said Coach Williams‘ presence will be missed throughout the entire community.
