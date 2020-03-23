Consider This: All in this together

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every time I try to find the right words to describe what we’re enduring these days; I find myself at a loss.
As expected, COVID-19 has now found its way into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. We’re now past the days of doing things out of an abundance of precautions and have entered the phase of doing it out of pure necessity.
These next few days and coming weeks will determine just how bad things are going to get. The U.S. Surgeon General reported early Monday that this week will be our worst week yet in terms of the virus’ spread.
If we don’t heed the advice of staying home and social distancing now, then we may be in this for a long haul.
Consider this: In this era of mass electronic media, there’s a lot of information being communicated, but even more misinformation, rumor and inuendo.
We at WTOC continue to work hard at safety bringing you the facts you need to know, and nothing more. For more than 65 years, we’ve been partners with you in making this community better and nothing about this current crisis will change that fact.
While we’re all feeling a bit isolated these days, remember, you’re not alone and we’re all going to make it through this together.
