Couples to-be weigh options during pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Restrictions and recommendations on the size of gatherings is causing some to reschedule big life events.
Weddings definitely fall into that category.
Savannah provides a one-of-a-kind backdrop for couples looking to exchange vows year after year. Just last year, 320 permits were granted by the city for couples wanting to get married in a public square or park.
Jennifer Hinton, the owner of Love Actually Weddings and Events, says their wedding season really ramps up in April, May, and June.
New COVID-19-related recommendations, however, led couples booked with Hinton to make some tough decisions. Just last week, five weddings in five days were pushed back, including one scheduled for Friday at the Ships of the Sea Museum.
“She had this visual of her guests sitting the appropriate distance apart, and wearing masks,"said Hinton. "And that was absolutely devastating. So, just counseling our clients and letting them know that on a positive note they still have their fiancé, they still have us, and now they have two anniversaries.”
Hinton says she's also happy to help other brides who aren't necessarily clients navigate these uncertain times.
As far as marriage applications in Chatham County, you can still get them, but by appointment only.
