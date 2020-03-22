Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 3-23-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger over our northern counties today. This will help keep us cloudy with a slight chance for showers. We'll also see warmer air south of the front. The stationary front will lift further north Tuesday into Wednesday. This will help all our temps warm into the 80s. A cold front will move into the area late Wednesday and linger into Thursday. We'll see more clouds, slightly better rain chance and cooler temps. High pressure returns Thursday into Saturday with dry weather and very warm temps. We could see our first 90 of the season. Another cold front moves in late Sunday.