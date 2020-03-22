Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 3-23-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger over our northern counties today. This will help keep us cloudy with a slight chance for showers. We'll also see warmer air south of the front. The stationary front will lift further north Tuesday into Wednesday. This will help all our temps warm into the 80s. A cold front will move into the area late Wednesday and linger into Thursday. We'll see more clouds, slightly better rain chance and cooler temps. High pressure returns Thursday into Saturday with dry weather and very warm temps. We could see our first 90 of the season. Another cold front moves in late Sunday.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 70-84.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with 20% chance for showers, lows 63-66.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 75-85.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday night be mostly clear, lows near 60.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 80s.
Friday night will be clear, lows in the mid 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot, highs near 90.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
