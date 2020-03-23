First case of COVID-19 reported in Liberty, Camden counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) states there have been 25 COVID-19 related deaths in the state, according to the Monday (3/23) noon update.
The health department also states there have been 772 confirmed cases of the virus. That’s up from 620 reported on Sunday night.
Public and private labs have now tested over 5,000 people.
DPH will release update numbers twice daily. Once at noon and the second time at 7 p.m.
The first confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Coastal Health District in Liberty and Camden counties on Monday. According to the Coastal Health District, both residents are recovering at home.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Coastal Health District now stands at 12. The Coastal Health District includes Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties.
- Camden County: 1
- Chatham County: 4
- Effingham County: 2
- Glynn County: 4
- Liberty County: 1
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported a positive case of COVID-19 in Tattnall County.
