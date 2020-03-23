Ga. ports practicing social distancing; keeping vital business running

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ports have been impacted by COVID-19. The executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority says productivity is starting to rebound.
GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch says workers are practicing social distance as much as possible, adding a number of the office staff are working from home, exercising protocol originally set up for the aftermath of a hurricane.
"Our isolate just means let's make sure our workforce is separated enough so that if someone does contract the virus, we can easily track back who they were with and who they contacted, and safely get those folks quarantined and continue to operate. We do not want to shut down, it's a very important, essential service,” Lynch said.
In the event of any kind of “shelter in place” order, Lynch says the ports will be considered an essential service and continue to operate.
"At the end of the day our projects continue to move forward, full-speed, and our terminal is fully operational. We do not have any reports of COVID-19, and employees impacted by COVID-19 at this time. Although listen, when you see what's going on around the world, we fully expect that, and we're preparing for that,” Lynch said.
We also asked about any contact between truck drivers and GPA workers. From the gate to the inner facility there is minimal contact.
Lynch added there is no interaction where a safe social distance can’t be practiced.
