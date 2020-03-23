Georgia Southern professor offers words of encouragement for parents leading distance learning

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of parents suddenly find themselves at home and directly in charge of their child’s education, and that can be daunting.
It can be from wrestling with an online portal or wrestling kids away from the video games when it’s time to study. It can also be getting them over the anxiety of what could happen next.
Education professors at Georgia Southern University say parents need to work with their students and students' teachers to get through this new way of learning.
“You're not school. Don’t' try to be school. What you want to do is make sure you keep up with the curriculum content. Because we're in such unprecedented times, uncharged territory, there's also a large emotional component of this that kids are going to feel,” GSU Professor Dr. Dawn Tysinger said.
She also reminded parents that, the subject matter may be new, but they’ve been one of their child’s teachers all their lives.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.