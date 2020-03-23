Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Republican Party's top leader says the Republican National Convention in Charlotte is still on for August for now despite uncertainty over the new coronavirus. State Chairman Michael Whatley told Republicans over the weekend that the Republican National Committee is firmly committed to holding the convention there. President Donald Trump would formally accept the GOP nomination in Charlotte. Whatley also says the state GOP convention slated for mid-May in Greenville is still on, but the schedule or venue could be changed depending on COVID-19 developments. Both the state GOP and Democratic Party are looking at online or virtual county and district conventions this year.