Monday: Warmer, With Spotty Rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a cloudy sky, temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area this morning; around 60° in Savannah. Areas of fog are possible through the morning commute.
With clouds hanging-tough, temperatures warm into the 70s by noon. Some sunshine is possible this afternoon as the temperature warms to near 80°. There is an isolated chance of rain later this afternoon and evening. A greater chance of rain remains well north of I-16 today.
Scattered rain occurs across middle Georgia into the midlands of South Carolina. Some of this may sneak into our area this afternoon and evening.
The forecast features another isolated chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday with warmer temperatures.
Temps peak in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. A weak cold front moves through Wednesday, with slightly cooler temperatures Thursday.
Another warm-up sets-in later in the work-week. Temperatures approach 90° Friday and Saturday afternoons.
