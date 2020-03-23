No-visitors policy in place at Beaufort Memorial, Coastal Carolina

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Memorial and Coastal Carolina implemented a new no-visitors policy.
A growing number of positive coronavirus cases here in Beaufort County has prompted hospitals like Beaufort Memorial to enact a no visitation policy. They say it’s to help everyone who is involved.
“As we just don’t want to get patients that may be infected and may not be diagnosed that mixing with the population that hasn’t been," said Chief Medical Officer Kurt Gambla.
“One of the biggest recommendations is to decrease the amount of traffic coming into and out of the hospital," said Patient Safety Officer Ashley Hildreth.
The open nature of the hospital just poses too big of a risk.
“A lot of commonly shared door knobs and we can clean literally every minute of the day but we still worry about it”
They say the virus could easily spread.
“So you’re here hugging people you know using water fountains again touching doorknobs, taking care of loved ones, visiting people, in the gift shop picking items up and them back down. The next person comes through picks them up and transfers that virus to someone who’s immune system is not healthy.”
No visitors means the spread can be slowed. But There will be exceptions.
Women in labor can have one visitor and patients in the pediatric ward can have one visitor. Everything else will be taken day by day.
“So exceptions will be a case by case," said Gambla.
For those worried about coming into the hospital, they are suggesting Telehealth over coming in in person.
They don’t have word just yet on when this policy will be lifted but they say this is a marathon, not a sprint, and they are in it for the foreseeable future.
