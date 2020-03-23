Savannah business offers free soap to those in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We’ve all heard the call asking people everywhere to wash their hands to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. One local business is stepping up to offer free soap to those in need.
Nourish of Savannah is offering a free liquid soap to all who come to their Abercorn Street location between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Nourish asks that all who come remain in their vehicles to enforce the practice of social distancing. They ask for all to prepare a space in the back of their cars for store associates to conveniently and safely place the soap and any other purchased product.
Nourish Free will only provide one 1 complimentary liquid soap per vehicle.
There will be no exceptions regarding this policy.
