Savannah hospitals talk preparedness amid COVID-19 outbreak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big question during the coronavirus outbreak is how hospitals are handling this pandemic. Do they have the supplies, staff and space for what could come?
The message from Memorial Health is that they have the equipment, personnel and capacity to handle a surge when and should it come.
They are actively taking steps to prolong the use of some of their personal protective equipment, but are not having to re-purpose it at this time. Hospital officials say they have a plan for if that is needed in the future and are saving some of their used equipment that could be sanitized.
Additionally, doctors tell us they have room to take on critical and non-critical patients and space to expand if needed.
“We are in full court press in our preparations for a surge that we are planning for which would be a realistic model of if we have anywhere from 50 to an extra 100 patients many of which would be critical care patients,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Memorial Health. “So we have been planning for the last few weeks to make sure we understand how to use our hospital space and staff it appropriately which we’ve gotten in place as well as necessary ventilators and supplies that would need to be taken care of patients that we do have a surge like that here in Chatham County.”
We also checked in with the St. Joseph’s/ Candler Health System who says they have enough masks, gowns and other personal protective gear for now. They say they continue to get shipments and are working to secure more.
Hospital officials say if there is a large influx of positive cases their supply will be challenged. They say they are looking into how they can sterilize and reuse equipment and get different products to get ahead of this supply curve.
A spokesperson for St. Joseph’s/Candler says they currently have room to continue serving patients and can expand their beds to meet demand.
Hospital leaders at both Memorial and St. Joseph’s/Candler say they are watching how COVID-19 is impacting other communities and closely monitoring it here to adjust as needed.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.