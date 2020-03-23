Savannah hospitals talk preparedness amid COVID-19 outbreak

“We are in full court press in our preparations for a surge that we are planning for which would be a realistic model of if we have anywhere from 50 to an extra 100 patients many of which would be critical care patients,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Memorial Health. “So we have been planning for the last few weeks to make sure we understand how to use our hospital space and staff it appropriately which we’ve gotten in place as well as necessary ventilators and supplies that would need to be taken care of patients that we do have a surge like that here in Chatham County.”