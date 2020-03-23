Savannah port makes room to stack containers as demand slows

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s largest port is making room to store more shipping containers.
The Georgia Ports Authority said Thursday that it will make room to stack more than 11,000 additional twenty-foot equivalent units by mid-April at the Port of Savannah. That’s how cargo containers are typically measured.
Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch says in a news release that shippers need room to stack their cargo until demand returns following the coronavirus.
The additions will increase the Port of Savannah’s annual container capacity by 400,000 units, giving it a total capacity of 6 million units per year.
