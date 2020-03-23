“Savannah Strong” t-shirts raise money for local businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -With the help of a t-shirt, small businesses in Savannah can make some extra money during a time when business isn’t quite the same.
Celebritees owner Meg Lego wanted to help other small businesses raise money while business is slow due to the Coronavirus outbreak. That’s when she came up with the idea of ‘Savannah Strong’. These shirts are being sold online and in participating businesses. Businesses buy the shirts from her and then they are selling them for $12 and the money goes directly back into the individual business.
“We’re having to cut hours, cut shifts, the hospitality industry is really suffering," said Lego. "I thought it would be a good way for them to add in a little bit of extra funding and possibly add it to their curbside service. Or for other small businesses that don’t necessarily sell t-shirts, but they can sell them and kind of start a movement. Support your small businesses. The local economy is hurting, the national economy is hurting, but you can really just do your part by helping everybody a little bit right now.”
So far nearly a dozen local businesses are participating in this effort, including:
- River Drive CrossFit
- Jesse’s Automotive
- Bay Camera
- CustomFit
- Spectrum Printing
- 5 Spot Midtown
- Hirano’s
- Ben’s Neighborhood Grill and Tap
- Fleet Feet
- But Local
- Twinkle
- Specialty Sports
If you’re a business and want to join the movement, email meg@celebritees.net.”
