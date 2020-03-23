SC State University announces mandatory evacuation after increase in COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State University leaders have announced a mandatory evacuation of residence halls Sunday night.
The deadline for students to move out is March 29 at 6 p.m.
A post on the university’s Facebook page said three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Orangeburg County have heightened the threat level to the campus community and require a more aggressive response to keep the university safe.
Remote instruction begins on March 23 and continues through the end of the semester.
Daily appointments are available from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. until March 29 for students to retrieve their belongings. Students are asked to contact their resident life coordinator to schedule an appointment.
The post asked that students practice social distancing while gathering their belongings by limiting the number of friends and family members helping them move.
The university is also considering refunds for housing fees, however a plan has not been established yet.
