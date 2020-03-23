SCCPSS staff hand out meals; students start distance learning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday was supposed to be Savannah-Chatham County Public School System students first day back to classes after Spring Break.
But instead it was their first day of distance learning due to COVID-19.
As they work to stop the spread, the school district is also working to bring nutritious meals directly to their students while they’re away. While school is out, Savannah-Chatham students have the chance to get two free meals distributed by their schools. It’s set up in a drive-thru style.
Families could pull up to one of twelve locations regardless of where their student attends class. If families had a child 18 or younger in the car they could drive by—and pick up a bagged meal—with breakfast and lunch prepacked.
With a friendly smile and wave, staff directed traffic, even walk-ups for students who live nearby. This will continue as school is out due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Staff handing out the meals practiced social distancing and safety, but they know what they’re offering is needed for students.
“Without this service a lot of kids would not have a healthy meal and so we stepped up to the plate decided that hey this is something for us to do. We had to resources, we have the people, and so it is great to be able to provide the service to the community,” Chief ESPLOST Capital Projects Officer Darrell Boazman said.
SCCPSS’s meal distribution runs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.
- GADSDEN ELEMENTARY
- 919 May Street, Savannah
- BROCK ELEMENTARY
- 1804 Stafford Street, Savannah
- HAVEN ELEMENTARY
- 5111 Dillon Avenue
- HENDERSON E. FORMEY SCHOOL
- 400 East Broad Street, Savannah
- SOUTHWEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 6020 Ogeechee Road, Savannah
- HESSE K-8 SCHOOL
- 9116 Whitfield Ave., Savannah
- JULIETTE LOW ELEMENTARY
- 15 Blue Ridge Ave., Savannah
- HODGE ELEMENTARY
- 975 Clinch Street, Savannah
- WEST CHATHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 800 Pine Barren Rd., Savannah
- GROVES HIGH SCHOOL
- 100 Priscilla D. Thomas Way, Savannah
- SCHOOL OF LIBERAL STUDIES AT SAVANNAH HIGH
- 400 Pennsylvania Ave., Savannah
- JOHNSON HIGH SCHOOL
- 3012 Sunset Blvd., Savannah
