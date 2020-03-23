State health officials report two more coronavirus related deaths in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have reported two more coronavirus related deaths in South Carolina.
One patient was an elderly person from Clarendon County, who had underlying health conditions.
The second patient was an elderly person from Kershaw County who also had underlying health conditions.
This brings the state’s total number of deaths to five, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“We unfortunately have to announce that our state has suffered two more losses related to COVID-19,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “On behalf of all South Carolinians, we express our deepest sympathy for the families, friends and loved ones of these individuals. We also share gratitude to the medical workers who cared for these individuals to the best of their ability as we all face this new disease together.”
Last Friday, DHEC officials announced the second and third coronavirus related deaths in the state.
One patient was an elderly person with an underlying health condition from Charleston County and was a resident of Harmony Assisted Living Facility, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The other patient was an elderly person with an underlying health condition from Florence County.
The first coronavirus related death was an elderly person who was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility.
“We must continue to do all we can to protect ourselves and those around us, especially those at higher-risk for developing severe illness from the virus,” Bell said. “Based on our data as well as the data shared by other states and other countries, we, in South Carolina, should expect to see the number of positive cases continue to increase. This disease is here, it’s in our communities, and we all have a part to play in helping to stop the spread of it.”
Daily prevention measures include disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:
- social distancing when all possible
- staying home if you’re sick and contacting your health care provider
- washing your hands often
- covering your cough,
- regularly and effective cleaning commonly touched surfaces
South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For a list of telehealth providers, as well as the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.
