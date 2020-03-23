Statesboro businesses adjust to new COVID-19 executive order

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Caroline Joyner took phone orders one after another. Tables and chairs normally full at lunch were stacked and customers came and went with takeout bags.
She and other Statesboro businesses are adapting to fight COVID 19.
“We're meeting people at their car when they come out. We're taking orders, delivering orders, so that they're minimizing exposure,” Joyner said.
Minimizing exposure has meant minimizing business. Statesboro city council met Sunday and Mayor Jonathan McCollar signed an executive order restricting eat-in customers at restaurants and closing non-essential businesses. The mayor acknowledged the impact on business owners but said that paled to stopping the spread.
“What I'm not willing to do is risk the life of one single person in this city,” McCollar said.
Joyner said what hurts her business hurts her employees. She had to let much of her staff go at least temporarily.
“Most of us operate on a week to week basis. We don't have corporate backing we don't have corporate support,” Joyner said.
She says they're trying to think outside the box and outside the doors to keep customers coming until they can get back to normal.
The city’s mandates stay in effect until April 7. They said they’ll revisit them then and they hope they can lift them because the virus is eliminated, but they’ll decide when they get there.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.